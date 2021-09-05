WNBA Best Bets: Aces vs. Sky

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

The Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky face off today at 3:00pm ET as part of a two-game WNBA Sunday slate. PointsBet Sportsbook lists the Aces as a 3-point road favorite, with the total set at 169.5.

We moved to 3-0 after our cashing in our Phoenix bet yesterday and will try to keep the momentum going and stay with the spread for this match.

LAS VEGAS ACES VS. CHICAGO SKY

This will be a rematch of Thursday's contest, where the Aces came out on top with a 90-83 victory, despite missing All-Stars Liz Cambage (health and safety protocols) and Dearica Hamby (ankle). However, James Wade and his squad will be looking to even out the season series this afternoon and put themselves in a position to clinch a playoff spot in the coming weeks.

Las Vegas currently holds the second place spot in the WNBA standings at 20-7. The Aces come into today's matchup having won six of their last seven games, currently the betting favorite to win the WNBA Championship at +220.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky overcame their horrendous 2-7 start to the season and currently sit in sixth place in the WNBA standings with a 14-14 record. However, the Sky are still struggling to put everything together at their home arena. This season they are just 4-8 when playing in Chicago.

Las Vegas has seen most of its success this season come from its offensive production. The Aces are averaging a league-best 88.8 points per game and have the best shooting percentage at 46.7%. They are also dominant on the defensive end of the floor. The Aces allow 80.2 points per game and hold their opponents to 40.9% from the floor, ranking first in the league in defensive field goal percentage.

Story continues

Individually, the Aces get most of their production from reigning MVP A'ja Wilson. She averages 18.6 points per game, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 44.8% from the field. Wilson recorded a 21 point double-double in Thursday's match against the Sky.

On the other side of this matchup, the Chicago Sky are also a strong offensive team. They average 83.3 points per game (third in the league) and convert on 43.9% of their shot attempts. The best trait about this Chicago team is their ability to make the extra pass. The Sky have the highest assist percentage in the league at 70.2%.

Defensively the Sky let up 81 points per game and allow their opponents to shot 42.6% from the floor and 34.6% from three. Individually, Candace Parker has been the best player for the Chicago recently. She put up a season-high 30 points and 14 rebounds against the Aces in Thursday's match.

Final Aces-Sky Prediction and Pick

Expect a back and forth game as these two teams play at two of the three fastest paces in the league.

That said, with Liz Cambage and Dearica Hamby still listed as out for today's game, Candace Parker and the rest of the Sky should be able to control the rebounding battle and earn easy looks in the paint.

For those reasons, I am taking the Sky to cover the spread and would even lean a moneyline pick if the odds get above +125.

Edge: Chicago Sky +3

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.