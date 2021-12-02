Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The WNBA announced on Thursday the information for the upcoming 2022 WNBA Draft Lottery, presented by State Farm.

ESPN will present the Draft Lottery for the 10th consecutive year. The 2022 lottery will air in a 30-minute broadcast on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Four teams – the Indiana Fever (12-42), Atlanta Dream (15-39), Washington Mystics (21-33) and Dallas Wings (27-27) – have qualified for the 21st annual lottery. The winner secures the top pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, held next April.

As part of the drawing, 14 balls numbered 1 through 14 will be played in a lottery machine. Four of those balls will be drawn to determine a four-digit combination that is assigned to one of the four teams, who will then receive the No. 1 pick. The process will then be repeated to determine the second pick. From there, the team with the lowest cumulative two-year record who does not have their numbers picked will select third, and the final team will select fourth.

The remaining order of the first round is as follows:

5. New York (12-20)

6. Dallas (14-18)

7. Chicago (16-16)

8. Minnesota from Phoenix (19-13) via New York and Seattle

9. Seattle (21-11)

10. Indiana from Minnesota (2-10)

11. Las Vegas (24-8)

12. Connecticut (26-6)

The post WNBA announces time and date for 2022 WNBA Draft Lottery appeared first on Just Women's Sports.