WNBA announces partnership with Opill, a first of its kind birth control pill

The WNBA has entered a multi-year partnership with Opill, a birth control pill that is the first of its kind, the league announced on Tuesday.

Opill will be an associate partner for Monday's WNBA draft and the brand aligns with the league's two social justice focuses for the 2024 season, civic engagement and reproductive health advocacy. The two will partner on educational programs for college students about contraception.

“At the WNBA, we are committed to addressing issues that matter to the players, and expanding access to reproductive healthcare is one of those key issues,” Colie Edison, WNBA Chief Growth Officer, said in a statement. “It’s great to be working with a partner whose values align and authentically integrates into the health equity work our players are dedicated to.”

Opill is the first daily birth control pill that can be purchased without a prescription in the United States. The pill was approved by the FDA in July and went to market last month.

The conversation about reproductive rights has taken precedence in civic discourse, especially after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion.

The WNBA has been a leading voice for social justice, including during the 2020 season when the league formed the Social Justice Council after the murder of George Floyd and the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

