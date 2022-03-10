WNBA announces in-person draft slated for Apr. 11

After a two-year hiatus, the WNBA draft will be an in-person event in 2022. The WNBA announced the news Thursday, announcing the draft will take place April 11, and will be televised on ESPN.

Top prospects are expected show up in person for the draft, which will begin at 7 p.m. ET. It will mark the first time since 2019 the WNBA held an in-person draft. The league shifted to a virtual draft in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the event will be the perfect opportunity to "ramp up the momentum" for the league's 26th season.

A "Draft Central" section will launch on WNBA.com in March to build hype around the draft. That section will include prospect profiles of all the top players expected to be selected.

A basketball sits near the WNBA logo during a timeout of a game between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty at Feld Entertainment Center on August 29, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida.

Mystics hold No. 1 overall pick in 2022 WNBA draft

Washington will be the first team on the clock when the draft begins. It won the draft lottery in December, and will look to add to an already promising core that led the team to a championship in 2019. Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith and Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard have been mentioned as possibilities for the No. 1 overall pick.

The Indiana Fever hold the second pick. The draft will prove crucial for the Fever, which holds the Nos. 2, No. 7 and 10 picks. The team will look to kickstart their rebuild after going 6-26 last season.

The Fever acquired one of those picks in a three-way trade involving the Chicago Sky. The Sky — who won the WNBA championship last season — do not hold a pick in the first round of this upcoming draft.