WNBA announces game schedule for 2024 regular season

The WNBA released its game schedule for the 2024 regular season. The 28th season kicks off on May 14 and runs through Sept. 19, which is followed by the playoffs. Earlier in December, the WNBA announced format changes to its in-season tournament, the Commissioner’s Cup.

The 2024 regular season will have 40 games per team for the second consecutive season, with each team playing 20 games at home and another 20 on the road.

“We eagerly anticipate tipping off the 2024 season and building on the success of last season, our most-watched in 21 years and a record-setter for social media engagement, digital consumption, All-Star merchandise sales and sports betting,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “Free agency and the 2024 WNBA draft are sure to create excitement, and the new format to the Commissioner’s Cup will provide fans a great opportunity to see the best players in the world compete for bragging rights and prize money early in the season.”

There will be four games on opening night. The New York Liberty kick off the season as they visit the Washington Mystics. The two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces host the Phoenix Mercury. Additionally, 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever, visit the Connecticut Sun. And the Seattle Storm host the Minnesota Lynx.

However, all 12 teams will play during the first week of the season, with the remaining four teams taking the court on May 15.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire