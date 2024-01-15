WNBA announces new cohort of players for marketing and promotional agreements

The WNBA Collective Bargaining Agreement designates that the league must spend an aggregate of at least $1 million to promote and market selected cohorts of players during the offseason and into the next season each year.

The new cohort was announced on Thursday and includes Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm), Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream), Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever), Brionna Jones (free agent), Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings) and Shakira Austin (Washington Mystics).

The program started in 2020, and each selected player will provide services to the WNBA and sign a contract with the league not to exceed $250,000.

“When we thought about the program and implementing it and evolving it over the last couple of years, it’s been about building individual brands of players and also collectively working to grow the league,” said WNBA head of league operations Bethany Donaphin, via Andscape. “We do that by connecting with partners, having them be a part of key WNBA initiatives and tentpole and really keeping them in spaces where they are culturally relevant.”

WNBA players generally do not have an offseason, and many head directly overseas to play once the WNBA season is over to continue earning a salary that oftentimes could be higher than their WNBA salary. This opportunity to stay in the United States and work for the league, however, does prohibit selected players from going overseas to play.

“Obviously, our players are always getting opportunities, and it’s not always predictable when they will come,” Donaphin said. “Part of the commitment we have in being a part of this program is not going overseas.

“We certainly recognize that’s a sacrifice, and some players have chosen to forgo an opportunity to be a part of this program to go overseas, and that’s OK. One of our priorities is that we are going to have a group that’s available in the States.”

The program helps the players build and grow their personal brands while continuing to market and promote the league.

“We want to make sure that the world knows who WNBA players are,” Donaphin said. “We’re seeing brands really show up, and I want to see that continue to grow because it’s an important component about how we really market the league and how players can build their own individual brands.”

