WNBA announces All-Star Game will return to Vegas, defending champion Aces will host

Las Vegas will host the WNBA All-Star Game again in 2023 after last hosting in 2021. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports)

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Las Vegas at Michelob Ultra Arena, the league announced on Thursday.

The game will take place on July 15 and make Vegas the center of the basketball world as the NBA Summer League will host a full slate of games, as well.

Save the DATE 🗓️



The @ATT WNBA All-Star game returns to Las Vegas on July 15th, 2023



Head to https://t.co/Gi4mXHjLin for more details 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nPEIKmJKd6 — WNBA (@WNBA) January 12, 2023

The reigning champion Aces brought Las Vegas its first professional sports championship last season. It most recently hosted the All-Star Game in 2021 and will be hosting for the third time.

“We’re excited to once again host the league’s signature showcase event in the sports and entertainment capital of the world,” Aces president Nikki Fargas said in the release. “Las Vegas has showed up and showed out for the Aces and the WNBA since our first season, and we are looking forward to welcoming fans from around the world back to Michelob ULTRA Arena for another incredible celebration of the best that women’s basketball has to offer.”

Last year, the Chicago Sky, the 2021 champions, hosted the event for the first time.

This year, WNBA All-Star weekend will include a two-day “WNBA Live” fan event for the second time, as well as 3-point and skills contests.

The new logo combines the Aces' and WNBA's colors, elements and features dice with 19 dots to represent the total number of WNBA All-Star Games.

The 2023 WNBA All-Star logo is filled with nods to the host team and league. (Credit: WNBA)

Memorable WNBA All-Star moments

In the release, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said Las Vegas gave the league “memorable experiences in 2019 and 2021” when previously hosting All-Star weekend.

In 2021, the All-Star Game took a new format since it occurred during a delayed Olympic year. The events featured a game between Team USA and the remaining All-Stars. The league also took time during All-Star celebrations to honor the 1996 gold-medal-winning national team and its impact on women's sports as well its place in helping launch the league.

Last year’s All-Star Game was highlighted by nods to future WNBA superstars and demonstrations for the now-free Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner, but also featured some peculiar hardware.

Aces star Kelsey Plum gave a phenomenal performance and made headlines after she was presented with a tiny trophy. Engelbert decided to give her an even smaller one at the Commissioner’s Cup championship later in the season.

If Engelbert is truly committed to the bit, fans will see an even smaller All-Star MVP trophy this year.