WNBA announces 2021 All-Star Game to be held in Las Vegas originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The WNBA has announced the 2021 All-Star Game will be held July 14 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

With it being an Olympic year, the league is mixing up the format. It will be All-Stars from USA Basketball versus the remaining All-Stars.

The Seattle Storm (10-2) have the best record in the league and have a strong case to have two All-Stars head to Vegas.

Breanna Stewart, a two-time All-Star, is currently third in the league in scoring at 21.3 points and rebounds with 9.3. She’s an early MVP favorite and is producing like one for the reigning champs.

The second possible Storm All-Star is Jewell Lloyd. She’s averaging a career-high in points (19.3), assists (4.2), and field-goal percentage (47.7%).

If selected, the two teammates would be on different teams. Stewart is a member of the National Team and Lloyd would be on the WNBA team.

Voting will begin June 15 at 2 p.m. ET and conclude June 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The roster will be announced three days later on June 30.

Similar to the NBA’s All-Star Game format, fans (50%), players (25%), and writers/broadcasters (25%) will all have a say in who will be an All-Star.

Of the 36 players elected who are not members of the National Team, the WNBA head coaches will determine from the last 12 players who will be on Team WNBA.

The 17th WNBA All-Star Game will be broadcast live by ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.