WNBA on Amazon Prime Video: Watch Caitlin Clark face the New York Liberty

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Amazon Prime Video isn't known for its basketball coverage, but the streaming service is making an exception for Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star is taking on the New York Liberty, one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, tomorrow, May 16. This WNBA matchup will stream live on Prime Video and if you don't want to miss a second of Clark mania, keep scrolling to see when and how to watch.

When will Caitlin Clark face Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty?

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever will square off with the New York Liberty on Thursday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

This will be the Fever's first home game and Clark's debut in front of the Indiana faithful. The Fever selected her with the first overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft just a month ago.

While the Fever were in last in the Eastern Conference last season, the New York Liberty held the top seed. Led by sharp-shooter Sabrina Ionescu and two-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart, the Liberty made it all the way to the WNBA Finals in 2023. Ultimately, they fell to the stacked Las Vegas Aces in four games.

Where can I watch Caitlin Clark take on the New York Liberty?

You can stream Clark's second WNBA game on Amazon Prime Video!

Although Prime Video usually just streams Thursday Night Football and select regular season games, this year it'll carry 17 WNBA games, with four of those featuring the Indiana Fever.

How do I sign up for Prime Video?

You can access Prime Video by signing up for Amazon Prime. You can start with a 14-day free trial before paying the monthly fee of $14.99. Not only do you get access to Prime Video, but a Prime membership also lets you get free shipping on purchases, access to exclusive deals, and so much more.

Product image of Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Stream select WNBA games with Amazon Prime Video.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

Here’s the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

When was Caitlin Clark's debut for the Indiana Fever?

Clark played her first game for the Indiana Fever yesterday, May 14, against the Connecticut Sun.

It wasn't an ideal introduction to the WNBA, as the Fever lost 92-71 and Clark struggled to find her shot, going 5-for-15 from the field. Although she finished with 20 points, she also had 10 turnovers on the night. She'll look to bounce back in a big way tomorrow against the Liberty.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

Related content

A collage with the WNBA and Disney+ logos next to Caitlin Clark and the WNBA comissioner. feature Where can I watch Caitlin Clark's WNBA games?

Images from the TV show "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" in a collage feature 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is returning—here's how to watch it

Looking for reliable local streaming options? Check out USA TODAY Home Internet for broadband service plans in your area.