With more players around the league calling for changes with travel, the WNBA has allowed teams to fly on a public chartering service called JSX with certain protocols in place, league sources told ESPN.

Since Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner was followed around at the Dallas airport on Saturday, the issue has become a hot topic again.

While all teams have flown commercially to even the playing field, the league expanded charter use this season. Teams can use charter flights for postseason play and regular-season games played on back-to-back days that require air travel.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

According to its website, JSX is a "hop-on jet service that's faster on the ground and more comfortable in the air" and operates out of private terminals, eliminating the need for teams to go through the airport and TSA security. Planes can hold up to 30 people, which allows teams to buy out an entire flight.

JSX isn't available in most WNBA cities and has pre-set routes and times for flights, which the league has told teams they cannot change.

Phoenix is among the select cities with a JSX hub. Other cities include the Los Angeles area (Los Angeles, Burbank, Orange County); Phoenix, Las Vegas, Dallas (where the airline is based); and Westchester County, New York.

According to an Instagram video from Mercury guard Shey Peddy, the team took a JSX flight to Los Angeles for the season opener.

Advertisement

The Mercury will embark on a two-game road trip in Washington D.C. and New York, starting on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: WNBA allowing teams to use public charter service