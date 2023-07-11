We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The WNBA regular season takes a brief break this week starting Thursday while some players gear up for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game. Nominated by popular vote, Las Vegas Aces player A'ja Wilson and New York Liberty player Breanna Stewart are serving as the All-Star team captains for the second year in a row. Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner will play for Team Stewart in this year’s game. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the WNBA 2023 All-Star Game, including the full rosters, streaming info, All-Star schedule and more.

How to watch the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game

Date: July 15

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Channel: ABC

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu

What time is the WNBA All-Star game?

This year's WNBA All-Star game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

What channel is the WNBA All-Star game on?

This year's WNBA All-Star game will air on ABC. The 2023 WNBA season has 205 live games scheduled to air across a mix of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, ION, NBA TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Some games will also be livestreamed on Twitter and on Meta Quest VR headsets in Meta Horizon Worlds and in the XTADIUM app. For those keeping count, that’s a whopping 12 ways to watch the WNBA in 2023.

Luckily, for the All-Star game you just need ABC, which plenty of regular viewers may already have. If you don't have access to cable or live TV through a digital antenna or a live TV streaming service, here's what we recommend for how to watch the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game.

WNBA All-Star Draft results:

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart won the fan votes and are serving as this year's All-Star captains. Both players selected their 2023 WNBA All-Star Game rosters this Saturday at the All-Star draft.

Team Stewart:

Breanna Stewart (NY)

Brittney Griner (PHX)

Jewell Loyd (SEA)

Satou Sabally (DAL)

Nneka Ogwumike (LA)

Courtney Vandersloot (NY)

Sabrina Ionescu (NY)

Ezi Magbegor (SEA)

Napheesa Collier (MIN)

Kelsey Mitchell (IND)

Kahleah Copper (CHI)

Team Wilson:

A'ja Wilson (LV)

Chelsea Gray (LV)

Jackie Young (LV)

Aliyah Boston (IND)

Arike Ogunbowale (DAL)

Kelsey Plum (LV)

Alisha Gray (ATL)

Alyssa Thomas (CON)

Cheyenne Parker (ATL)

DeWanna Bonner (CON)

Elena Delle Donne (WAS)

Every way to watch the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game:

