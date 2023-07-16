Jewell Loyd is the WNBA's leading scorer this season, so it was only fitting that she scored a record 31 points to lead Team Stewart past Team Wilson 143-126 in the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday in Las Vegas. Loyd earned the MVP award for her efforts.

The game had a little bit of everything — 4-point shots, Brittney Griner dunks and comical moments sprinkled throughout. The game capped off a weekend of activities in Las Vegas, including another historic performance on Friday when Sabrina Ionescu scored a record 37 points in the 3-Point Shootout.

The league announced earlier in the day that Phoenix will host the 2024 game.

Team Stewart's Brittney Griner controls the ball against Team Wilson's Chelsea Gray during the first half in the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on July 15, 2023. (Lucas Peltier/USA TODAY Sports)

Recap of the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game