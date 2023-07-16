WNBA All-Star Game: Team Stewart beats Team Wilson behind Jewell Loyd's record-setting performance
Jewell Loyd is the WNBA's leading scorer this season, so it was only fitting that she scored a record 31 points to lead Team Stewart past Team Wilson 143-126 in the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday in Las Vegas. Loyd earned the MVP award for her efforts.
The game had a little bit of everything — 4-point shots, Brittney Griner dunks and comical moments sprinkled throughout. The game capped off a weekend of activities in Las Vegas, including another historic performance on Friday when Sabrina Ionescu scored a record 37 points in the 3-Point Shootout.
The league announced earlier in the day that Phoenix will host the 2024 game.
Recap of the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game
