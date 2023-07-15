WNBA All-Star Game: Follow live updates, highlights, how to watch, TV channel

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game has a distinct super-team flavor, apropos for a season marked by the emergence of two super-teams on each end of the country. The first-place Las Vegas Aces are hosting the annual event and have four players on captain A'ja Wilson's Team Wilson. On the other side, Breanna Stewart's Team Stewart has two of her New York Liberty teammates.

The game will feature three special rules — the 4-point shot, 20-second shot clock and no free throw shots. There will be on 4-point shot circle at each end of the court beyond the 3-point arc and 28 feet from the rim. The shot clock will be shortened from 24 seconds to 20. In the instance of a foul with free throws awarded, the maximum amount of points will automatically be awarded and no free throws will be attempted. In the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and during any overtime periods, players will actually attempt free throws.

Las Vegas Aces players Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum ahead of the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Team Wilson

Starters

A'ja Wilson, F, Las Vegas Aces (captain)

Chelsea Gray, G, Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young, G, Las Vegas Aces

Aliyah Boston, C, Indiana Fever

Arike Ogunbowale, G, Dallas Wings

Reserves

Kelsey Plum, G, Las Vegas Aces

Allisha Gray, G, Atlanta Dream

Alyssa Thomas, G, Connecticut Sun

Cheyenne Parker, F, Atlanta Dream

DeWanna Bonner, F, Connecticut Sun

Rhyne Howard, G, Atlanta Dream (injury replacement)

Elena Delle Donne, F, Washington Mystics (will not play due to injury)

Team Stewart

Starters

Breanna Stewart, F, New York Liberty (captain)

Brittney Griner, C, Phoenix Mercury

Jewell Loyd, G, Seattle Storm

Satou Sabally, F, Dallas Wings

Nneka Ogwumike, F, Los Angeles Sparks

Reserves

Courtney Vandersloot, G, New York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu, G, New York Liberty

Ezi Magbegor, F, Seattle Storm

Napheesa Collier, F, Minnesota Lynx

Kelsey Mitchell, G, Indiana Fever

Kahleah Copper, G, Chicago Sky

What: 2023 WNBA All-Star Game, Team Wilson (A'ja Wilson) vs. Team Stewart (Breanna Stewart)

Where: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

When: 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday

TV: ABC

