Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale will participate in the WNBA All-Star competitions on Friday. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The WNBA All-Star weekend begins with two competitions Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas: the 3-Point Contest and the Skills Challenge. The events will be televised at 4 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN. The All-Star Game will be held on Saturday.

The 3-Point Contest features six players from around the league, including the two leading 3-point shooters: Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu. Rounding out the field are: Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington, Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale and Seattle Storm guard Sami Whitcomb. The reigning and four-time 3-Point Contest champion, Allie Quigley, is not playing in the league this season and said last year that she was retiring from the All-Star weekend competition.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Skills Challenge consists of four teams of two teammates who will participate in a timed course.

Team Aces (Las Vegas)

Chelsea Gray, Guard

Kelsey Plum, Guard

Team Dream (Atlanta)

Allisha Gray, Guard

Cheyenne Parker, Forward

Team Liberty (New York)

Sabrina Ionescu, Guard

Courtney Vandersloot, Guard

Team Wings (Dallas)

Arike Ogunbowale, Guard

Satou Sabally, Forward

What: 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge

Where: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

When: 4 p.m. ET Friday

TV: ESPN

Follow the WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge live updates