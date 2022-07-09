WNBA 3-point All-Star contest: How to watch, Records, Who is competing originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The WNBA All-Star weekend is set to kick off Saturday afternoon with the 3-point contest and Skills competition. Some of the game’s best stars will look to pick up a victory before the big event on Sunday.

Will Allie Quigley continue to dominate the 3-point line or will someone challenge her for the title?

Here’s all the information you need to tune into the WNBA 3-point contest:

When is the WNBA 3-point contest?

The WNBA 3-point contest is set to begin Saturday, July 9, at 3 p.m. ET. It is part of the full Saturday program that also includes the skills competition. More information on the All-Star weekend is available here.

Where is the WNBA 3-point contest?

The event will take place at McCormick Place in Chicago. McCormick Place is across the street from the Wintrust Arena, which will host the All-Star game Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Information on how to watch the All-Star game is available here.

Who is competing in the WNBA 3-point contest?

The six athletes selected for the WNBA 3-point contest are:

Quigley, a three-time champion, is looking to defend her title after recording 28 points last year.

She’ll face tough competition from Plum who enters the competition with 71 made 3-pointers this season, the most of any player in the league.

What holds the record for most points at the WNBA 3-point contest?

This honor once again belongs to Quigley. She set the record for most points in 2018, en route to her second competition win.

The win went beyond the women’s game. The Chicago Sky guard sank 29 of 34 possible points, breaking Devin Booker’s record of 28 points, to give her the outright record for both the NBA and WNBA.

How to watch the WNBA 3-point contest

The WNBA 3-point contest is available on ESPN. The ESPN app and watchESPN will also stream the event.