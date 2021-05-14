The WNBA: 25 years and counting

BGR

Amazon Music Unlimited is basically Amazon's version of Spotify or Apple Music — and if you haven't checked it out in the past, now is the perfect time to remedy that. The service lets you stream tens of millions of songs to all your devices for one low monthly fee (and the already-low fee is even lower for Prime members, but we'll get to that later). AMU is just like Spotify, Apple Music, and most of the other common options out there. What exactly is it that sets AMU apart from the competition, you ask? Well, for one thing, you can try AMU free for a full 3 months before you start paying! For a limited time, you can get Amazon's streaming music service FREE for the first 90 days thanks to a special limited-time promotion for new subscribers. Then, once the free trial is over, you'll still save 20% each month as an Amazon Prime member! What's your streaming music service of choice? Spotify is a huge one, of course, and another wildly popular option is Apple Music since it's so easy for iPhone users and other Apple customers to subscribe. Services like Pandora and YouTube Music continue to attract attention as well, but there's a different streaming music option everyone should consider checking out right now. It's called Amazon Music Unlimited, and it's just as good as top rivals like Spotify according to many subscribers. Oh, and it also happens to be FREE for a limited time thanks to a special promotion running right now at Amazon. Pop on over to the promo page on Amazon and you can score the mother of all introductory offers. Sign up now as a new customer and you get not 7 days... not 2 weeks... not a month... but 90 days of free access to the service! That's right, ladies and gentlemen — you can get three months of unlimited music streaming from Amazon's library of more than 60 million songs. The deal is open to anyone who has not already had an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription in the past. And as we mentioned earlier, there's more to this deal than just the extended free trial period. Once the trial ends, you'll continue to save money if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber. Amazon Music Unlimited costs $9.99 per month just like comparable services, but Prime members get it for just $7.99 per month! Here are the terms and conditions from the promotion page on Amazon: This 90-day free trial offer of a monthly Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan is available only to new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited who purchase an eligible item shipped and sold by www.amazon.com, sign up for an eligible Amazon subscription (e.g. Prime, Kindle Unlimited, Prime Video Channel), or register an eligible device in the Alexa app. You will receive an e-mail from Amazon with instructions on how to redeem this offer. Offer must be redeemed within 30 days of receiving email. After the promotional trial, your subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members), until you cancel. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon.com Services LLC. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid. If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies.