WNBA 2024: How to Stream Every Game Live Online This Season

The 2024 WNBA season officially kicks off Tuesday, May 14.

Heading into Week 1 of the season, Las Vegas’s Aces still reign supreme at the No. 1 spot. The all-star team, led by 2023 Finals MVP A’ja Wilson, are hoping to take home back-to-back championships this year. They play Phoenix and Arizona during this first week of gameplay.

Aside from Las Vegas, eyes will also be on Chicago Sky, who earlier this month defeated New York Liberty with an impressive 50-point win. Plus, Chi’s outstanding lineup of players this season, including Marina Mabrey, Angel Reese and Isabelle Harrison (back this year after a season-ending injury), means they can be expected to offer up stiff competition.

So, what’s the best way to watch the 2024 WNBA season this year? The WNBA regular season will broadcast live across networks and streamers, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ABC, NBA TV, ION, Prime Video, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Meta Quest and WNBA League Pass.

The best way for cable-cutters to stream WNBA games online is through a variety of live TV streaming services, such as DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Hulu + Live TV. Select games will also exclusively stream on Prime Video and Paramount+ this season.

If you’re looking to attend games in person, there are still tickets available online. Find tickets to the WNBA 2024 season on sites such as Stubhub, VividSeats, SeatGeek and Ticketmaster. You can use code VAR2024 to take $20 off your ticket purchase at VividSeats.com. In addition, you can use promo code VARIETY10 to save $10 at SeatGeek.com.

Below, check out the best way to stream every WNBA game live online:

Sling Orange + Blue is a live TV streaming service that lets you watch WNBA games on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ABC online for 25 games during the 2024 WNBA season. The streamer’s Sling Orange + Blue package has all four cable networks — along with more than 60 other channels. The cable alternative streamer starts at $35/Month for the first month ($60/Month afterwards) — with Sling’s current deals.

In addition, there are 40 games airing on NBA TV. You can add the Sling Sports Extra package, which goes for an additional $11/Month for NBA TV. The add-on also comes with SEC Network, ESPNews, NHL Network, MLB Strike Zone and other sports channels.

STREAM WNBA ON SLING Free Trial

With ESPN, ABC, Ion, ESPN2 and NBA TV, DirecTV is one of the best ways to stream WNBA games live online. However, there will be select games that won’t be available on DirecTV (including the eight games broadcasting on CBS, which DirectTV does not include in any of its packages).

STREAM WNBA ON DIRECTV Free Trial

Although it’s one of the pricier options after its 3-day free trial, Fubo TV is one of the most comprehensive ways to tune into the 2024 WNBA season. The streamer offers access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV and Ion in addition to 200+ more live channels.

STREAM WNBA ON FUBO TV Free Trial

Hulu + Live TV has ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS and CBS Sports Network, meaning you’ll be able to catch nearly every game of the WNBA 2024 season on the streamer. While the streamer’s Live TV package is pricey after the free trial ($76/month) you get bang for your buck, with access to all of Hulu’s award-winning original shows, thousands of movies on-demand and access to both Disney+ and ESPN+ through its bundle package.

STREAM WNBA ON HULU + LIVE TV Free Trial

Eight games of the 2024 WNBA season will broadcast on CBS and be available to stream live on the network’s streaming platform, Paramount+.

STREAM WNBA ON PARAMOUNT+ Free Trial

Select games throughout the 2024 WNBA season will be available stream on Prime Video, which currently offers a 30-day free trial. First up is New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever, which will stream live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 16 at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

STREAM WNBA ON PRIME VIDEO Free Trial

WNBA 2024 season schedule (PT/ET):

Tuesday, May 14:

Wednesday, May 15:

Thursday, May 16:

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever 4:00 p.m. / 10:00 p.m.

