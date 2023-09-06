WMU on a roll heading into matchup with talented Syracuse team in Week 2

KALAMAZOO - It was a night to remember for Bronco fans last Thursday.

The first win for its new coach in the form of a 35-17 victory over St. Fancis.

And, several breakout performances by new faces in the lineup.

Basically, Western Michigan University put on a show in its season opener.

So what do the Broncos hope to do next as WMU gets ready for its second game of the year on the road at Syracuse on Saturday? The answer? Get even better.

That was the response WMU coach Lance Taylor gave when asked about the traditional coach speak that says, teams make their biggest improvement from Week 1 to Week 2.

"I have said that myself, that cliche, the biggest improvement is from Week 1 to Week 2. I think that's so true in college football," Taylor said. "(The first game) is your first test against an opponent to measure yourself, see what your strengths and weaknesses are. Now, we have been able to evaluate the film.

"Thought our guys played hard and limited mistakes. You watched a lot of opening games and lot of them were sloppy. I thought our guys played sound and disciplined."

Western Michigan players celebrate running back Jalen Buckley's touchdown during the season opening game against Saint Francis at Waldo Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

TV: Western Michigan at Syracuse, 3 p.m. - ESPN-plus

MORE: A night of firsts for WMU in season-opening victory over St. Francis

Know The Opponent

WMU will play Syracuse at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in a non-conference contest. Syracuse is coming off an easy 65-0 win over Colgate that saw the Orange put up 677 yards of total offense, a program record. Freshman running back Ike Daniels earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors, rushing for 63 yards on 11 carries. Daniels saw most of his action in the second half in relief of starting running back LeQuint Allen, who had 106 yards rushing and a score.

"Focus now is on Syracuse.....great head coach, former MAC head coach, won the conference, so he knows this conference well... really good team," Taylor said.

Syracuse is led by Dino Babers, the former head coach at Bowling Green. Taking over the Orange in 2015, Babers took Syracuse to a 7-6 mark a year ago - starting the season at 6-0 and enjoying a national ranking before losing five of its last six games and falling in the Pinstripe Bowl to Minnesota.

"I know those guys are going be ready over there," Babers said of WMU during his weekly media conference on Monday. "Different opponent than last time. This is a mid-major opponent and I know the success I've had with my mid-major teams versus Power 5 teams. We're definitely going to take that into consideration on how we approach this game. It's something that we take very seriously, and we know that they have a lot of good athletes and they are more than capable of putting it on us."

Fast Offense

WMU showed a definite uptempo offensive style in its win against St. Francis. The Broncos rarely huddled during the game and were lined up within seconds of the previous play. For the game, WMU ran 96 offensive plays. Taylor said that style is the goal, under new offensive coordinator Billy Cosh, but will be depended upon the opponent each week.

"We have been talking about our style of play on the offensive side of the ball, fast and furious," Taylor said, taking a page out the recent movie series. "Want to play at a great pace, that's who we want to be. But also, from week to week, we can change up the tempo when needed, slow the pace down and get the right play as needed."

Scholarship Surprise

WMU redshirt freshman Jalen Buckley had a night to remember in his first start as a Bronco running back, rushing for a career-high 194 yards on 30 carries and scoring his first touchdown.

Turns out he might have been inspired by events earlier in the week.

Buckley was one of three WMU players who learned they were awarded scholarships after previously being on the team as walk-ons.

On Wednesday, prior to Game 1, Buckley, Mason Nelson and Trae Allen were told to stand up and sing the school's fight song. When they were done, they were told they had just earned a scholarship.

"Special shout out to Jalen Bucklen. He had a special week," Taylor said. "Earned a scholarship before the game on Wednesday, scored his first touchdown and was named MAC co-offensive player of the week. So can't wait to see how he follows that up."

Bill Broderick can be reached at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on X/Twitter: @billbroderick.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: WMU on a roll heading into matchup with talented Syracuse team