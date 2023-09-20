WMU opens conference play against defending league champ Toledo

KALAMAZOO - The opening acts are over. Now, it's time for the main event - conference play.

Western Michigan is set for the first Mid-American Conference game of the season this week, on the road against defending league champ Toledo.

WMU won its opener against an Division I subdivision team and then lost to two Power 5 Conference schools. All of those games were important, if only as a way to get to this game. But none of them match what it means to the program as much as facing the first league opponent on the schedule.

"Guys are really excited, its our first MAC game against Toledo," said first-year head coach Lance Taylor. "Great opponent, MAC champions last year and excited for the game ahead.

"(Toledo) is a really good football team on both sides of the football. We know them well, they know us well. I think our guys are excited to get into MAC play and play a conference opponent. It will be my first conference opponent as a head coach, so I'm excited about that."

Iowa running back Kamari Moulton (28) runs from Western Michigan cornerback DaShon Bussell (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 41-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Know The Opponent

Toledo is the Mid-American Conference defending champs, going 9-5 a year ago. The Rockets beat Ohio in the MAC Championship Game at Ford Field, 17-7. Toledo then ended the season with a win over Liberty in the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl.

Toledo did lose to WMU in the final regular season game in 2022, 20-14, in Kalamazoo.

The Rockets opened this year with an impressive outing, in a 30-28 loss to Big Ten opponent Illinois in Game 1. Toledo is now 2-1 with a 71-3 win over Texas Southern and a 21-17 victory over San Jose State last week.

Toledo is led by junior quarterback Dequan Finn, who has 4,977 career passing yards as he looks to become only the 11th Rockets quarterback in school history with 5,000 career passing yards. The Rockets lead the MAC in scoring offense in the early season, total offense and rushing offense.

No. 25 Iowa strikes down Western Michigan

A Look Back at loss to Iowa

For the second straight game against a Power 5 opponent, WMU scored first but then fell behind in a one-sided loss.

The Broncos took an early lead against Iowa on a 64-yard touchdown pass from Treyson Bourguet to Anthony Sambucci. WMU continued to lead 10-7 in the second quarter. But the Hawkeyes then scored 34 straight points on the way to the 41-10 victory.

"Another game against a Power 5 opponent on the road, where we started the game really fast, drew first blood, but did not not play good enough to win," Taylor said. "But I told the guys, progress is a process. We have to continue to work to get a little bit better every week and I think that's what we have done."

Taylor did like what he saw with his defense keeping his team in contention heading into halftime, including four sacks in the game.

"I thought our defense played really well, season high in sacks and turnovers," Taylor said. "Thought they played really physical against a really physical unit. We just have to be more consistent in all three phases. We have made some improvements, but we need to be more consistent to be a good football team."

Quarterback Controversy Over?

In the one-sided loss to Syracuse, Western Michigan ended up playing three quarterbacks. Heading into the season, Taylor said the quarterback job was open going into the final week of preparation and did not name a starter until kickoff of the first game, commenting that quarterbacks Jack Salopek, Treyson Bourguet and Hayden Wolff all had an opportunity to earn the job.

Against Iowa, WMU played two quarterbacks as Bourguet and Salopek each saw time. However, Bourguet was the clear starter and may have grabbed the No. 1 job for good heading into conference play. Bourget had the lone touchdown pass in the game, going 5-for-16 for 124 yards passing.

"We played multiple quarterbacks by design. I thought both of them did a nice job of moving the football team down the field offensively," Taylor said. "I think Treyson did a much better job of scoring points and taking advantage of the opportunities he had. When you look at that defense, probably a top five defense in the country, and he sill had multiple scoring opportunities. That defense does a good job of limiting explosive plays and Treyson had an explosive play early in the game. Treyson has gained more opportunities moving forward."

MACtion

WMU will play MAC opponents the next two weeks, including at home against Ball State on Sept. 30 in a game that has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

For Taylor, who has coached at several Power 5 Conference programs as an assistant, knows that MAC football can be special.

"The MAC is a really good conference, with really good football players, great coaches," Taylor said. "I have played against the MAC and they are always tough games. Played Toledo a couple years ago when I was at Notre Dame and it went down the wire and they probably should have beaten us.

"They call it MACtion because of all the close, one-score games you see in November. The MAC is really good football and the parity in the league is really great."

