WMU baseball heading to Lexington Regional

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Broncos’ road to Omaha will start in Lexington.

Western Michigan baseball will start its postseason run in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament

Lexington Regional at the University of Kentucky. The Broncos are one of 64 teams to make it to the tournament, but only 16 make it to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

They’ll open the tournament against the hosting Wildcats on Friday at noon. Indiana State and Illinois are also in the Lexington Regional.

