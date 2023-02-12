WM Phoenix Open payout: Massive checks for Scottie Scheffler, Nick Taylor

Golf Channel Digital
Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his title at the WM Phoenix Open but this one was worth considerably more, financially speaking.

Scheffler nabbed $1.476 million last year for his maiden PGA Tour win. Now that this is a designated event, the victory – his fifth on Tour – paid out $3.6 million.

It was also a huge payday for Nick Taylor. Not only was the $2,180,000 he collected more than he's earned in any single season, it's nearly $500K more than the combined efforts of his last two full seasons combined.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at TPC Scottsdale:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Scottie Scheffler

500.00

3,600,000.00

2

Nick Taylor

300.00

2,180,000.00

3

Jon Rahm

190.00

1,380,000.00

4

Justin Thomas

135.00

980,000.00

5

Jason Day

110.00

820,000.00

T6

Sam Burns

88.75

652,500.00

T6

Tyrrell Hatton

88.75

652,500.00

T6

Sungjae Im

88.75

652,500.00

T6

Jordan Spieth

88.75

652,500.00

T10

Wyndham Clark

67.50

485,000.00

T10

Rickie Fowler

67.50

485,000.00

T10

Adam Hadwin

67.50

485,000.00

T10

Xander Schauffele

67.50

485,000.00

T14

Tony Finau

52.00

335,000.00

T14

Dylan Frittelli

52.00

335,000.00

T14

Charley Hoffman

52.00

335,000.00

T14

Beau Hossler

52.00

335,000.00

T14

Taylor Moore

52.00

335,000.00

T14

Patrick Rodgers

52.00

335,000.00

T20

Keegan Bradley

43.00

245,000.00

T20

Seamus Power

43.00

245,000.00

T20

Sam Ryder

43.00

245,000.00

T23

Chesson Hadley

34.83

174,000.00

T23

Si Woo Kim

34.83

174,000.00

T23

Kurt Kitayama

34.83

174,000.00

T23

Adam Schenk

34.83

174,000.00

T23

Scott Stallings

34.83

174,000.00

T23

Jhonattan Vegas

34.83

174,000.00

T29

Hayden Buckley

28.00

137,000.00

T29

Matt Fitzpatrick

28.00

137,000.00

T29

Hideki Matsuyama

28.00

137,000.00

T32

Jason Dufner

21.21

109,285.72

T32

James Hahn

21.21

109,285.72

T32

Billy Horschel

21.21

109,285.72

T32

Zach Johnson

21.21

109,285.71

T32

Matt Kuchar

21.21

109,285.71

T32

Rory McIlroy

21.21

109,285.71

T32

Kevin Tway

21.21

109,285.71

T39

Lucas Glover

16.00

87,000.00

T39

Max Homa

16.00

87,000.00

T39

Sahith Theegala

16.00

87,000.00

T42

Brian Harman

11.12

65,350.00

T42

Viktor Hovland

11.12

65,350.00

T42

K.H. Lee

11.12

65,350.00

T42

Adam Long

11.12

65,350.00

T42

Keith Mitchell

11.12

65,350.00

T42

Ryan Palmer

11.12

65,350.00

T42

Aaron Rai

11.12

65,350.00

T42

Gary Woodland

11.12

65,350.00

T50

Corey Conners

7.04

48,542.86

T50

Joel Dahmen

7.04

48,542.86

T50

Lucas Herbert

7.04

48,542.86

T50

Tom Kim

7.04

48,542.86

T50

Justin Lower

7.04

48,542.86

T50

Erik van Rooyen

7.04

48,542.85

T50

Brandon Wu

7.04

48,542.85

T57

Danny Lee

5.30

45,600.00

T57

Taylor Pendrith

5.30

45,600.00

T57

Greyson Sigg

5.30

45,600.00

T57

Webb Simpson

5.30

45,600.00

T61

Nate Lashley

4.70

44,400.00

T61

Trey Mullinax

4.70

44,400.00

63

Kelly Kraft

4.40

43,800.00

64

Cameron Young

4.20

43,400.00

65

Stewart Cink

4.00

43,000.00

66

Jim Herman

3.80

42,600.00

