WM Phoenix Open payout: Massive checks for Scottie Scheffler, Nick Taylor
Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his title at the WM Phoenix Open but this one was worth considerably more, financially speaking.
Scheffler nabbed $1.476 million last year for his maiden PGA Tour win. Now that this is a designated event, the victory – his fifth on Tour – paid out $3.6 million.
It was also a huge payday for Nick Taylor. Not only was the $2,180,000 he collected more than he's earned in any single season, it's nearly $500K more than the combined efforts of his last two full seasons combined.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at TPC Scottsdale:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Scottie Scheffler
500.00
3,600,000.00
2
Nick Taylor
300.00
2,180,000.00
3
Jon Rahm
190.00
1,380,000.00
4
Justin Thomas
135.00
980,000.00
5
Jason Day
110.00
820,000.00
T6
Sam Burns
88.75
652,500.00
T6
Tyrrell Hatton
88.75
652,500.00
T6
Sungjae Im
88.75
652,500.00
T6
Jordan Spieth
88.75
652,500.00
T10
Wyndham Clark
67.50
485,000.00
T10
Rickie Fowler
67.50
485,000.00
T10
Adam Hadwin
67.50
485,000.00
T10
Xander Schauffele
67.50
485,000.00
T14
Tony Finau
52.00
335,000.00
T14
Dylan Frittelli
52.00
335,000.00
T14
Charley Hoffman
52.00
335,000.00
T14
Beau Hossler
52.00
335,000.00
T14
Taylor Moore
52.00
335,000.00
T14
Patrick Rodgers
52.00
335,000.00
T20
Keegan Bradley
43.00
245,000.00
T20
Seamus Power
43.00
245,000.00
T20
Sam Ryder
43.00
245,000.00
T23
Chesson Hadley
34.83
174,000.00
T23
Si Woo Kim
34.83
174,000.00
T23
Kurt Kitayama
34.83
174,000.00
T23
Adam Schenk
34.83
174,000.00
T23
Scott Stallings
34.83
174,000.00
T23
Jhonattan Vegas
34.83
174,000.00
T29
Hayden Buckley
28.00
137,000.00
T29
Matt Fitzpatrick
28.00
137,000.00
T29
Hideki Matsuyama
28.00
137,000.00
T32
Jason Dufner
21.21
109,285.72
T32
James Hahn
21.21
109,285.72
T32
Billy Horschel
21.21
109,285.72
T32
Zach Johnson
21.21
109,285.71
T32
Matt Kuchar
21.21
109,285.71
T32
Rory McIlroy
21.21
109,285.71
T32
Kevin Tway
21.21
109,285.71
T39
Lucas Glover
16.00
87,000.00
T39
Max Homa
16.00
87,000.00
T39
Sahith Theegala
16.00
87,000.00
T42
Brian Harman
11.12
65,350.00
T42
Viktor Hovland
11.12
65,350.00
T42
K.H. Lee
11.12
65,350.00
T42
Adam Long
11.12
65,350.00
T42
Keith Mitchell
11.12
65,350.00
T42
Ryan Palmer
11.12
65,350.00
T42
Aaron Rai
11.12
65,350.00
T42
Gary Woodland
11.12
65,350.00
T50
Corey Conners
7.04
48,542.86
T50
Joel Dahmen
7.04
48,542.86
T50
Lucas Herbert
7.04
48,542.86
T50
Tom Kim
7.04
48,542.86
T50
Justin Lower
7.04
48,542.86
T50
Erik van Rooyen
7.04
48,542.85
T50
Brandon Wu
7.04
48,542.85
T57
Danny Lee
5.30
45,600.00
T57
Taylor Pendrith
5.30
45,600.00
T57
Greyson Sigg
5.30
45,600.00
T57
Webb Simpson
5.30
45,600.00
T61
Nate Lashley
4.70
44,400.00
T61
Trey Mullinax
4.70
44,400.00
63
Kelly Kraft
4.40
43,800.00
64
Cameron Young
4.20
43,400.00
65
Stewart Cink
4.00
43,000.00
66
Jim Herman
3.80
42,600.00