WM Phoenix Open payout: Massive checks for Scottie Scheffler, Nick Taylor

Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his title at the WM Phoenix Open but this one was worth considerably more, financially speaking.

Scheffler nabbed $1.476 million last year for his maiden PGA Tour win. Now that this is a designated event, the victory – his fifth on Tour – paid out $3.6 million.

It was also a huge payday for Nick Taylor. Not only was the $2,180,000 he collected more than he's earned in any single season, it's nearly $500K more than the combined efforts of his last two full seasons combined.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at TPC Scottsdale: