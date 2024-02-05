WM Phoenix Open full field: Scheffler seeks three-peat

The party gets started on Thursday at TPC Scottsdale with the WM Phoenix Open.

Scottie Scheffler is seeking his third consecutive win in the tournament. Here's a look at the full field as of the Friday commitment deadline.

Updates from Tour:



Brian Harman committed to the event; Ryan Fox first alternate .

Davis Riley withdraws; Fox in and Victor Perez is first alternate.

Viktor Hovland withdraws; Perez in and Alexander Bjork is first alternate after WD's from the alt list.