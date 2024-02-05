WM Phoenix Open full field: Scheffler seeks three-peat
The party gets started on Thursday at TPC Scottsdale with the WM Phoenix Open.
Scottie Scheffler is seeking his third consecutive win in the tournament. Here's a look at the full field as of the Friday commitment deadline.
Updates from Tour:
Brian Harman committed to the event; Ryan Fox first alternate.
Davis Riley withdraws; Fox in and Victor Perez is first alternate.
Viktor Hovland withdraws; Perez in and Alexander Bjork is first alternate after WD's from the alt list.
Two-time defending WM Phoenix Open champion Scottie Scheffler looks to become the first player to win the same PGA TOUR event three years in a row since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic (2009-2011).
Field: pic.twitter.com/zyvW8qngGb
— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 2, 2024