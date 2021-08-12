WKU wideouts have big-play mentality

Aug. 12—A lot of preseason attention has been focused on first-year Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe, a transfer from FCS Houston Baptist who is hoping to rekindle memories of a wide-open Hilltopper attack led by former star QBs Brandon Doughty and Mike White.

Who, and how many, will be in the receiving end of Zappe's aerials, however, remains a question open to speculation three weeks before Western's Sept. 2 Thursday night opener against visiting UT Martin at Houchens/Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.

One thing, however, is certain — the Hilltoppers will be looking to strike big in 2021.

"Something I talk to our guys about all the time is if you look at it statistically, yards per play is a big determiner of who gets the W," WKU assistant coach Josh Crawford said. "Both teams can have a lot of yards on offense, but statistically the team that has the most yards per play is typically the team that will come out and win.

"Our success Saturday in and Saturday out and our practices day in and day out is really going to be judged on how well we do making the big plays on the outside."

One of the Hilltoppers' top returning wide receivers, Craig Burt Jr., concurs.

"Coach Crawford, every day, preaches to make the big play," said Burt, who caught 23 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns last fall as a sophomore. "The offense is going to go how we go — it's really just keying on the small things, making sure we go high-point to the ball and catch everything that's possible to catch.

"Of course, sometimes the defense is going to have good plays, so we have to maintain that next-play mentality, and when we have another chance, make the play."

Crawford, who comes from a background of working with some of the best high school offenses in Georgia over the past decade, is tasked with working with WKU's wide receivers.

There are 18 wideouts on Western's 2021 roster, including a good mix of returnees and newcomers.

Story continues

A trio of incoming transfers who came from Houston Baptist with Zappe and first-year WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley — Jerreth Sterns, Josh Sterns and Ben Ratzlaff — are learning from the Hilltoppers' veteran pass-catchers, and vice-versa.

"A lot of the dudes are kind of older and they've played a lot of college football," Jerreth Sterns said. "They kind of just hit us up about the concepts (of Kittley's offensive scheme), but they actually help us on how to run the routes.

"There are things we didn't know that they know, and things we know that they didn't know. So, I think the knowledge from both sides kind of just helps everybody get better."

In addition to Burt, Western's deep wide receiver corps includes Malachi Corley, Dalvin Smith, Dakota Thomas, Mitchell Tinsley and Dayton Wade. Additional newcomers include Kendall Ahdur-Rahman, Daewood Davis, B.K. Smith and DeAngelo Wilson.

Last fall, in four games for Houston Baptist, Zappe averaged 54 passing attempts per game.

"The great thing about our group is that we have depth, so on a daily basis it requires each of them to come out on this field and give their best," Crawford said. "Because if you come out here and you don't have a great day, there's a guy right behind you who is capable."

Davis, a redshirt junior transfer from Oregon, is one of the team's fastest players.

He was drawn to WKU by what is projected to be a fast-paced, high-powered offensive attack.

"I feel our tempo is going to help us the most in making big plays," Davis said. "As soon as a play's gone, we can get back on the ball and we can go again. The defense isn't going to be ready and that's a chunk shot right there — we just gotta keep practicing and keep getting better at it."