WKU vs Marshall prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

WKU vs Marshall How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: WKU (7-4), Marshall (7-4)

WKU vs Marshall Game Preview

Why WKU Will Win

Does Marshall have the defense to keep up with the red hot Bailey Zappe and WKU offense?

Not sure. The D hasn’t faced anyone who can throw the ball with any regularity other than East Carolina, and Holton Ahlers and company went for close to 400 yards in the Herd win.

UAB went for 250 a few weeks ago and won, and Charlotte went for 245 last week and lost.

Zappe gets out of bed with 300 passing yards already locked in, and he pushes for 400 just after breakfast.

Marshall has a problem against good running teams, but it’s about experience something new with this.

However …

Why Marshall Will Win

The WKU pass defense is a bit of a rumor.

Sort of like the Marshall season, WKU hasn’t faced a ton of teams that can throw, but the ones that could early on in the season went for 300 yards on a regular basis – and won.

Rice – not exactly the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of offense – cranked up 380 through the air in an attempt to keep up the pace.

Marshall has the offense to keep up with the balance to run well and with Grant Wells dangerous enough bomb away.

He chilled on the picks after a rough start – just three in the last five games, Marshall – again, against a slew of mediocre teams, but … – has the No. 1 pass defense in Conference USA, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Here we go. The winner gets UTSA for the Conference USA championship.

WKU does a lot of things right, but it hasn’t beat a truly good team with this attack.

It came close in battles with Army – that was a case of late points to make the 38-35 score look good – Indiana, UTSA, and to some extent, Michigan State, and lost.

The wins are all over the okay-to-lousy teams.

Marshall has the offense to keep up with Zappe, and it’s got just enough of a defense to hold serve.

WKU vs Marshall Prediction, Lines

Marshall 38, WKU 34

Line: Marshall -1.5, o/u: 74

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4.5

