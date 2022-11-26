WKU vs Florida Atlantic prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

WKU vs Florida Atlantic Prediction Game Preview

WKU vs Florida Atlantic How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: WKU (7-5), Florida Atlantic (5-6)

WKU vs Florida Atlantic What’s Going To Happen

WKU is off to play in the Conference USA Championship if it wins this and Rice beats North Texas. Either way it’s in a bowl game, but Florida Atlantic is fighting for its bowl life – it needs to win to get in.

The Owls got bombed on by Middle Tennessee in a 49-21 loss, but that was on the road – this is a totally different team in Boca Raton. It’s 1-5 on the road – that one win was down the road at FIU – and 4-1 at home.

WKU’s offense, though, will be too explosive and the three takeaways from the D will will be enough to hang on in a fun back-and-forth fight.

FAU is 5-0 when keeping teams to under 24 points and 0-6 when allowing more. WKU was keep under 24 points just three times.

WKU vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Line

WKU 38, Florida Atlantic 30

Line: WKU -7.5, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

WKU vs Florida Atlantic Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

