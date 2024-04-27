WKU, UK prospects should go in second round

Though no in-state prospects were selected in Thursday’s first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, experts expect at least a couple of familiar faces to go on day two.

The NFL will host the second and third rounds Friday in Detroit, and though a few surprises marked the first round, analysts predict that Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace, UK cornerback Andru Phillips and Western Kentucky wideout Malachi Corley are among the players who could learn their professional destinations soon.

Though he wasn’t able to compete at the pre-draft NFL Scouting Combine due to illness, Corley has emerged as a serious second-day draft candidate after four seasons with the Hilltoppers. Ranked the eighth-best wide receiver by NFL.com’s Next Gen Stats, the 5-foot-11 speedster has become known for racking up yards after the catch.

“My mentality on the field is just when I get the ball, make something magical happen with it,” he said in the days leading up to the draft. “... Every time I get the ball in my hands, I feel like it’s an opportunity for me to showcase my God-given talent and also my hard work and dedication to the game. That’s why I’m out there running dudes over, trucking over guys — it’s just my passion for the game that gets me to that point.”

As a junior in 2022, Corley ranked fourth in the FBS with 101 receptions and 1,293 yards with 11 touchdowns. This past season, the former Campbellsville High School star reeled in 79 passes for 894 yards and 11 TDs. He was named a First-Team All-Conference USA selection both years.

Meanwhile, former Wildcats Phillips and Wallace continue to see their names hover around second- and third-round predictions.

Phillips, viewed as a second-day selection, played 25 games over the last two seasons for UK. The 5-11 defensive back declared for the draft early after recording 47 tackles with five pass break-ups as a junior. Phillips came on strong late in the pre-draft process, especially after clocking a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 combine.

Wallace, who could potentially slip to Saturday’s fourth round, was another early draft entrant. The 6-2 inside linebacker totaled 80 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble as a junior in 2023. Wallace is considered one of the most athletic linebackers available, according to NFL.com’s Next Gen Stats.