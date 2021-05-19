WKU softball surging entering NCAAs

May 19—Western Kentucky University made the most of hosting the 2021 Conference USA Softball Tournament on campus last weekend in Bowling Green.

The Lady Toppers, improbably, went out and won the thing — becoming the first C-USA team since long-departed East Carolina in 2011 to win the event on its home field.

Now, WKU — featuring former Daviess County High School standout Maddie Bowlds — is preparing for a trip to Athens, Georgia, where on Friday they will face the host Bulldogs in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Western (31-13) and Georgia (29-21) will be joined by No. 13 seed Duke (42-10) and UNC Greensboro (34-15) in the four-team, double-elimination Athens Regional.

The Lady Toppers earned their NCAA Tournament berth the hard way, climbing out of the C-USA Tournament consolation bracket on Friday to defeat No. 3 seed Charlotte, 3-2, before halting top-seeded North Texas, 4-2.

That set up Saturday's championship game against UAB, and Western simply wasn't going to let this one get away on its home turf. The Lady Toppers pounded out 17 hits — including a double and single by Bowlds — on the way to a 13-4 blowout of the Blazers.

The victory sends WKU to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015, when, also in the Athens Regional, the Lady Toppers won their first two games before being defeated twice by the Bulldogs. Western also earned an at-large berth to the 2013 NCAAs as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.

This has been a good WKU team all season, and the Lady Toppers are obviously peaking at the right time.

WKU enters the NCAAs with a . 311 team batting average, featuring right fielder Paige Carter (.384), left fielder Taylor Davis (.357) and pitcher-designated player Kennedy Sullivan (.340), Most Valuable Player of the C-USA Tournament.

Moreover, coach Amy Tudor's Lady Toppers also possess a lot of pop, having connected on 46 home runs in 44 games. Carter and Sullivan — who led Scott County to the 2018 KHSAA state championship at Jack C. Fisher Park — have each belted 13 round-trippers.

Sullivan has also been spectacular in the circle, with a 9-0 pitching record, a 2.10 earned run average, while holding the opposition to a measly .176 batting average. Western also has two other stellar pitchers in Katie Gardner (6-1, 1.80 ERA) and Shelby Nunn (12-4, 2.71).

As a unit, Western hurlers have compiled a 2.24 ERA while limiting foes to a .213 batting average — eye-catching numbers, to say the least.

Bowlds, meanwhile, has been her ever-steady self at first base, batting .288 with eight doubles and 10 RBIs. She has fielded her position with typical aplomb, committing just three errors all season. How critical is Bowlds' leadership? She's played in 42 games and she's started 42 games — enough said.

What are the Lady Toppers' chances in Athens this weekend? Difficult to gauge, but it says here that a 21-loss Georgia team better be on guard from the get-go. WKU wasn't expected to win last weekend, but did, and this fact alone should make every future opponent wary.

Tudor is a quality coach with quality players playing at a quality level, and the combination of the Lady Toppers' underrated talent, fundamental soundness, and surging confidence and momentum should serve them well as they head south.