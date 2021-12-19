WKU QB Bailey Zappe makes college football history in blowout bowl win

We now have a new answer to two different trivia questions.

The next time someone asks Siri who owns the college football records for passing yards and touchdown passes in a single season, Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe will be the reply.

Zappe set the new marks in Saturday’s 59-38 win over Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl, completing 33 of his 47 pass attempts for 433 yards and six touchdowns. He finished the 2021 season with 5,967 passing yards and 62 touchdown passes, with just 11 interceptions.

While he may not be the first quarterback off the board in the 2022 NFL draft, his incredible production this season will certainly have pro scouts intrigued as they evaluate this year’s top passers.

