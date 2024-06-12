WKU generated $44 million in media exposure last year

Western Kentucky University’s brand continued to grow during the 2023-24 season due to a robust national television schedule and consistent social media engagement, the athletic department announced Tuesday.

According to a year-long study conducted by Nielsen, which collects media data and provides analysis, the WKU athletic department generated $44 million in total media value, boosted in large part by the first year of Conference USA’s television deal with ESPN and CBS Sports.

During the 2023-24 athletic season, Western appeared on national television 18 times and was featured on streaming platforms in 168 contests — including the men’s basketball game against Marquette in the NCAA Tournament (TBS), the Famous Toastery Bowl victory over Old Dominion (ESPN), the Conference USA Softball Tournament championship game (CBS Sports Network) and a women’s basketball game against Middle Tennessee (ESPNU) in the program’s first nationally-televised matchup since 2015.

“Our nationally-televised games generated invaluable exposure for not only our respective sport programs and student-athletes but also our university, our sponsorship partners, Bowling Green and Warren County,” said WKU Athletic Director Todd Stewart. “We all realize the responsibility our athletics department has while being viewed by so many as the front porch of the university. Appearing on national television 18 times and generating $44 million in media exposure value validates the importance and relevance of these games for our university and many constituents.”

WKU was featured on FOX and TBS once each, along with two appearances on ESPN, five on ESPNU and nine on CBS Sports Network. On streaming platforms, Western’s games were shown on ESPN+ 154 times, SEC Network+ seven times, Big Ten Network+ five times and ACC Network+ twice.

Approximately $41 million was generated from television brand exposure, while nearly $3 million came from earned media and owned social media value throughout the year.

Nielsen’s data measures audience value, with the final media exposure value determined by how much advertising money the school would need to spend for the exposure generated.

Conference USA’s television deal with CBS Sports and ESPN will run for four more years, with a network option for a fifth. The agreement will pay each school nearly $800,000 per year, which is nearly double the amount of the league’s previous media rights deal.

“This is a major step forward for Conference USA in terms of our multimedia rights as it relates to streamlined exposure, accessibility for our fans and greater financial resources for our members,” C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod said when the agreement was announced in November 2022. “Building on our strong relationships with CBS and ESPN enabled us to provide increased exposure and consistent broadcast homes for our membership and fans as we continue to see the landscape of Conference USA and college athletics evolve.”

The trend continues in 2024-25, with Western kicking off the football season at Alabama on Aug. 31 in a matchup that will be broadcast in primetime on ESPN. The Hilltoppers are also expected to play on ESPN2 twice and ESPNU and CBS Sports Network once each during the campaign.