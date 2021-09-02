WKU expects challenge from Skyhawks

Sep. 2—The new-look Western Kentucky Hilltoppers open their 2021 football season at 7 p.m. on Thursday against UT Martin at Houchens/Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, and third-year WKU head coach Tyson Helton has his mind on one thing: UT Martin.

"We are a one-game-at-a-time football team," said Helton, whose team is coming off a disappointing 5-7 season, after going 9-4 in his first year at the helm in 2019. "UT Martin might as well be the Green Bay Packers.

"We need to play well at home and we need to get a win. UT Martin is a big, physical, good-looking football team, and right now that's all we care about — UT Martin."

Western, meanwhile, figures to be more explosive than it's been in recent seasons, with Houston Baptist transfer quarterback Bailey Zappe running the show.

In four seasons with the FCS Huskies, Zappe threw for 10,004 yards. Last season, in only four games, Zappe completed 141-of-215 passes for 1,833 yards and 15 touchdowns, with only one interception.

"I'm ready to go," Zappe said. "Fall camp has gone well and we're excited about getting the season started.

"We had a great spring, a great summer, and a great fall. I'm grateful that coach Helton gave me the starting spot."

On the defensive side, the Hilltoppers will be anchored by senior end and All-American candidate DeAngelo Malone, the preseason Conference USA Defensive Player, along with junior end Juwuan Jones.

"I like what I've seen from our defense (in the preseason)," Helton said. "We've still got work to do, but I like both our veterans and our young players — we have the potential to have a lot of depth."

UT Martin returns to the gridiron just 144 days after completing a spring season as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Skyhawks finished just 3-4 against OVC competition in the spring, but figure to be much more explosive this fall with the addition of Tulane graduate transfer quarterback Keon Howard.

In two seasons with the Green Wave, Howard completed 38-of-76 passes for 522 yards and three touchdowns. He spent his first two years with C-USA member Southern Miss, completing 118-of-220 passes for 1,564 yards and eight TDs.

"We're very familiar with him,' Helton said of Howard. "He's an excellent passer and he can create with his legs, as well. It will be important for our defense to contain him in the pocket and prevent the big play."

UT Martin is 1-28 all time versus FBS opponents and has lost all four of its meetings with WKU — by an average of 44.7 points per game.

Nonetheless, Helton insists the Hilltoppers face a strong challenge in their opener.

"In addition to their quarterback, I like their receivers, their running backs, and they have a very good front seven on defense," Helton said.

"It's going to take everything we have to beat this team. Key for us will be to limit turnovers and penalties, play a clean football game, and give ourselves a chance to win in the fourth quarter."

Following Thursday's opener, WKU faces one of the toughest three-game stretches in program history — at Army (Sept. 11), home against No, 17 Indiana (Sept. 25), and at Michigan State (Oct. 2).