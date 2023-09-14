WKU eager to challenge mighty Buckeyes

Sep. 14—Any way you slice it, it's a big week for the Western Kentucky football program, as the undefeated Hilltoppers venture north to challenge No. 6 Ohio State — marking the first meeting between the two programs.

WKU will receive a reported $1.8 million to tangle with the Buckeyes in the historic Horseshoe (aka Ohio Stadium), but the Hilltoppers will be heading to Columbus with the intention of collecting more than a big check — they're after what would be the biggest victory in program history.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. in a game that will be televised nationally on FOX.

"We're excited to play in a great venue," fifth-year Western head coach Tyson Helton said. "I can't think of a better place to go play a football game than Ohio State. I've been there several times and it's a fantastic place to play."

Western is 0-10 all time versus the Big Ten and is a prohibitive four-touchdown underdog to the Buckeyes, but Helton and Co. relish the opportunity to mix it up with one of America's most iconic collegiate programs.

"It's definitely going to be a tremendous challenge, but it's a challenge our team is excited to face — to be in that arena is what college football is all about,' Helton said. "They have elite football players across the field, but I like our football team, as well, and our guys love to compete against the best."

Saturday will mark OSU's third consecutive home game to open up the season. In their opener, the Buckeyes struggled offensively in a 23-3 conquest of Big Ten bottom-feeder Indiana, and followed that with a 35-7 victory over in-state FCS representative Youngstown State. Ohio State failed to cover the spread in either game.

But for Western to stay in the game, they'll need not only huge performances from their pair of All-American candidates — quarterback Austin Reed and wide receiver Malachi Corley — but also another opportunistic defensive performance, and perhaps then some.

Last season, the Hilltoppers tied for the national lead in both takeaways (32) and defensive touchdowns (6), and the trend has continued this fall with Western getting three takeaways and a defensive touchdown in each of its first two outings — home wins over South Florida (41-24) and Houston Christian (52-22).

"We'll be trying to take away what they do best," WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers said. "We'll be trying to stop the run, get takeaways, and be good on third down.

"It will be important for us to play with an edge, which we always do, but to also play with composure in that atmosphere. I believe our guys will do that — they're really excited about this opportunity."

Having surrendered just 10 points in two games, the Ohio State defense commands respect — and gets it from first-year WKU offensive coordinator Drew Hollingshead.

"Coach (Jim) Knowles, their defensive coordinator, I've got a lot of respect for him — I've watched his defense for a few years now," Hollingshead said. "They mix it up in the back end with some of their coverages and how they line up. They'll show you one thing, get into another thing, but again, it's just playing really physical.

"I think defenses that run to the football, play really physical, play with a lot of energy — like our defense — I think they make a lot of stuff happen."

The Ohio State game is the first of three on the schedule that Helton describes as "the gauntlet." Following the Buckeyes, Western will visit defending Sun Belt Conference champion Troy (Sept. 23, ESPNU), and play host to '100 Miles of Hate' rival Middle Tennessee (Sept. 28, CBS Sports Network).

"It's a challenging stretch of the schedule," Helton said, "but if you want to be a championship football team you've got to find a way to go win these type of games."

It starts Saturday against the mighty Buckeyes.

"We love playing in these games on this type of stage," Helton said. "We talk all the time about our football program being in the national conversation, and for this to happen we've got to go to places like Ohio State and show out."

With a puncher's chance, the Hilltoppers will take their best shot.