WKU’s Bailey Zappe throws for 577 yards, 4 TDs in C-USA title game

Bailey Zappe is lookin’ like he’s ready to try his hand at Sunday football 👀 pic.twitter.com/LEZM7Xz2Lv — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 4, 2021

It somehow wasn’t enough, but Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe did everything he could to lead the Hilltoppers to a conference title Friday night.

Despite the 49-41 loss to UTSA in the Conference-USA championship game, Zappe kept putting up the same ridiculous numbers he’s posted all season long, throwing for 577 yards and four touchdowns.

The 2022 NFL draft class doesn’t have a clear-cut front-runner at quarterback, and while Zappe isn’t likely to be the first passer off the board, his incredible production this season makes him one of the more intriguing prospects in the group.

