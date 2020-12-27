Wizards vs. Magic: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

How to Watch: Wizards vs. Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Wizards have started off the 2020-21 season with two competitive games against teams that represented the Eastern Conference in the playoffs last season, but both times have come short of finishing with a victory.

After losing the second of those games 130-120 to the Magic on Saturday, the Wizards will get another chance to beat them as they host Orlando for the second leg of their first back-to-back of the young campaign. Point guard Russell Westbrook, who told reporters that the loss to the Magic was on him, is expected to sit as part of the Wizards' load-management plan for the former MVP.

One area the Wizards will look to improve upon is their defense. Washington allowed the Magic to shoot 50.5 percent from the floor Saturday including 11-31 (35.5%) from 3-point range. Rookie Deni Avdija will also hope to get more involved after early foul trouble limited him to just 15 minutes in the contest.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of opening tip.

What: Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic

Where: Capital One Arena

Time: Sunday, December 27, 7 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC Sports Washington (Click here for the channel finder)

Stream: You can live stream Wizards vs. Magic on NBC Sports Washington's live stream page and on the MyTeams app.

Coverage: Wizards Pregame Live begins at 6 p.m. Stick around for Wizards Postgame Live immediately after the game.