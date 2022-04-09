Wizards vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Washington WizardsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- San Antonio SpursLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Washington Wizards (35-46) play against the Charlotte Hornets (42-39) at Spectrum Center
The Washington Wizards are spending $3,657,708 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $2,908,084 per win
Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Sunday April 10, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: NBC Sports Washingto
Home Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
Away Radio: The Team 980
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!