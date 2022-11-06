Wizards vs. Grizzlies: Lineups, betting odds, injuries, TV info for Sunday
On Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies (6-3) host the Washington Wizards (4-5) and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Grizzlies have won two straight after knocking off the Charlotte Hornets on Friday to begin a three-game homestand. Memphis is currently 3-0 at home this season and leads the NBA in scoring average at 118.7 points per game.
Meanwhile, the Wizards have lost four out of their last five games after starting 3-1 this season. They are coming off of a 42-point loss at home on Friday versus the Brooklyn Nets, their largest loss at Capital One Arena in team history.
How to Watch
Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:
Date: Nov. 6
Time: 6 p.m. EDT
TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Southeast
Betting Lines
The lines, courtesy of BetMGM
Point spread: Grizzlies -9.5
Money line: Wizards +350, Grizzlies -450
Over-under: 224.5
Wizards at Grizzlies Injury Report
Washington: Bradley Beal (health and safety protocol), Vernon Carey Jr. (G League assignment), Johnny Davis (G League assignment), Jordan Schakel (two-way contract), Isaiah Todd (G League assignment) and Delon Wright (hamstring) are out.
Memphis: Danny Green (knee), Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (G League assignment) and Ziaire Williams (knee) are out.
Projected Starting Lineups
Washington Wizards:
F Anthony Gill
F Kyle Kuzma
C Kristaps Porzingis
G Will Barton
G Monte Morris
Memphis Grizzlies:
F Dillon Brooks
F Santi Aldama
C Steven Adams
G Desmond Bane
G Ja Morant