Wizards vs Cavaliers Game Highlights

The Cavaliers defeated the Wizards, 114-90. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 26 points and 4 assists as Jarrett Allen added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Tyus Jones led the Wizards with 16 points and 5 assists. The Cavaliers improve to 20-15 as the Wizards move to 6-28.