Wizards vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Washington WizardsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Milwaukee BucksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Detroit Red WingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Washington Wizards (30-41) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (45-27) at Fiserv Forum
The Washington Wizards are spending $4,267,326 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,601,418 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 24, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: NBC Sports Washingto
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: The Team 980
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!