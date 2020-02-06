WASHINGTON -- Minutes after their trade with the Nuggets to acquire Shabazz Napier, the Wizards pulled off another deal just before the deadline passed on Thursday, adding shooting guard Jerome Robinson in a three-team trade involving the Clippers and Knicks.

NBC Sports Washington confirmed the news which was first reported by ESPN. The big piece in the deal was Marcus Morris, who went from the Knicks to the Clippers. The Wizards shipped Isaiah Thomas to the Clippers and the draft rights to Issuf Sanon to New York. The Knicks also landed Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick.

According to David Aldridge, the Clippers won't keep Thomas on their roster.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Robinson, who turns 23 this month, slides into the shooting guard rotation now that Jordan McRae is off to Denver. And Thomas' departure clears the way for Napier and Ish Smith to play the majority of minutes at point guard.

The Wizards liked Robinson during the 2018 predraft process, only to see him go 13th overall in the first round, two picks before Troy Brown Jr., whom they selected at 15. Robinson is a 6-foot-5 guard known for his shooting after he made 40.9 percent of his threes as a junior at Boston College.

So far in his NBA career, that success has yet to translate as he has only made 29.8 percent of his shots from long range. But now with the Wizards, he should have a good chance to play more minutes than he got with the Clippers.

Robinson also gives the Wizards another young player with high upside. He is now the third 2018 first-round pick on their roster, joining Brown and Moe Wagner.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE WIZARDS NEWS:

Wizards trade Isaiah Thomas, add Jerome Robinson from Clippers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington