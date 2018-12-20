From Wizards to Suns, Kelly Oubre is still out there trolling Celtics fans originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

It hasn't even been a week since Kelly Oubre Jr. was sent to the Phoenix Suns, and he's already putting his unmatched personality on full display.

In his first game as a Sun Wednesday night, the 23-year-old was welcomed back to the TD Garden free throw line with boos.

KO's response?

A kiss!

Oubre blows a kiss to Celtics fans after they boo him 😂 pic.twitter.com/yFI3ombPLX — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) December 20, 2018

Apparently Boston hasn't forgetten about the incident from Game 3 of the Wizards-Celtics playoff series in 2017.

After Kelly Olynyk illegally screened the then second-year player, Oubre sprung up from the ground and charged at the Celtics' center shoving him to the ground.

Oubre was assessed a flagrant 2, ejected and ultimately suspended for Game 4 of the series.

Boston fans will always be Boston fans, and Kelly Oubre Jr. will certainly always ride his 'wave'.

