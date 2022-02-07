Wizards have submitted an offer for Domantas Sabonis?

Quinton Mayo: The Washington Wizards have zeroed in on Indiana Pacers 2x All-Star Domantas Sabonis. Washington recently submitted an offer for the 25-year-old and are waiting to hear back, per source. The trade deadline is four days away.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers never trailed in the first 3Qs, up as many as 20. Then were outscored 37-17 in the 4th and lost in Cleveland, 98-85.

Duarte scored 22. Sabonis returned from protocols, had 9/11 in 25mins.

Up next: at Atlanta on Tuesday, their final game before the trade deadline. – 8:32 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Sabonis just dunked all on Jared Allen. That happens sometimes when you’re willing to jump every time as a defender. Gotta respect it. #Pacers lead 52-47. – 7:34 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers starters:

— Keifer Sykes (instead of Caris LeVert)

— Chris Duarte

— Justin Holiday

— Torrey Craig

— Domantas Sabonis (back from COVID-19 protocols) indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:08 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

If Indiana got a first and two seconds for Caris LeVert, what’s an acceptable return for Sabonis?

Makes me wonder if a third team would be looped into any deal Washington is trying to pull off with IND in which the Pacers could receive more draft capital than WAS can offer. – 6:05 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Domantas Sabonis has cleared protocols after six days and will play tonight in Cleveland.

That also means Reggie Perry, who was signed to a 10-day hardship deal, is not available to play.

Goga Bitadze is also back from a foot injury. – 5:21 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

If the Pacers clear the deck, they can get to over $20M in cap space this summer.

And that’s before factoring in any kind of Sabonis and/or Turner deals.

Not bad! – 5:13 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Goga Bitadze and Domantas Sabonis are available for the Pacers tonight, Rick Carlisle says. – 4:46 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) is OUT tonight, per Rick Carlisle. Domantas Sabonis (COVID-19 protocols) is back. #Pacers – 4:46 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers injury report/illness report: Domantas Sabonis (COVID-19 protocols), Malcolm Brodgon (sore right Achilles) and Goga Bitadze (bruised right foot) have all been upgraded to questionable tomorrow against the #Cavs. – 9:23 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Sabonis is close to exiting protocols. He’s been working out at his sweet home gym. Isaiah Jackson is making progress, participating in shooting drills, but remains out. Probably for another week. Carlisle said it was a “moderate” ankle sprain.

Bitadze is questionable. – 2:41 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers have signed 6-8 forward Reggie Perry (@_R1bang_) to a 10-day contract via the hardship exception. Sabonis remains in protocols, though he’s expected to exit soon.

Playing for Raptors 905 in the G League, Perry averaged 18.7 points and 11 rebounds per game. – 1:45 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Brogdon, Sabonis, Myles Turner all listed as out for Pacers. Bitadze (foot) and Brissett (ankle) questionable. #Bulls – 11:36 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

I asked Rick Carlisle about undrafted rookie Terry Taylor’s ascension following his breakout game against the Magic. He’ll be relied on again w/ Isaiah Jackson, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner all out against the Bulls.

“It’s a great story.” —> https://t.co/5VaHzUxEc2 #Pacers pic.twitter.com/fZrvOr9cJo – 11:10 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Isaiah Jackson is OUT tonight due to a right ankle sprain, per the #Pacers’ latest injury report. Goga Bitadze (bruised right foot) and Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) are questionable.

Indiana’s frontcourt remains thin. Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner are already out. – 9:26 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski: This is likely the start of a dramatic trade deadline makeover for the Indiana roster. Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis are among key players who remain in trade talks. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 6, 2022

The Wizards, meanwhile, are more frequently described by rivals as a team trying to strengthen the cast around Beal (Jerami Grant? Domantas Sabonis?) to convince him to stay put rather than entertaining a Beal blockbuster. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 4, 2022

Word has since trickled around the league that Beal would welcome playing with Sabonis, although one source with knowledge of the situation maintained Beal has not actively encouraged the Wizards to acquire him. League personnel say the Pacers are seeking a package similar to or greater than the haul Nikola Vucevic drew for the Orlando Magic last season. Only Sacramento, New Orleans and Washington have been linked by league personnel as Sabonis suitors with significant interest. -via Bleacher Report / February 2, 2022