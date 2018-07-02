Wizards on short-list of Nerlens Noel's top free agent teams

Nerlens Noel has narrowed the list of teams he may sign with in free agency to three and the Wizards are on it.

Sources: Free agent center Nerlens Noel has narrowed decision on signing to these teams: The Wizards, Lakers, Thunder --- with interest from the Pelicans. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2018

The Wizards are going up against two teams that have some good things going for them after a fast start to free agency. The Lakers signed LeBron James and the Thunder retained Paul George.

Noel, just 24 years old, played for the Dallas Mavericks this past season. He is looking for a place to get his career back on track after missing 52 games last season.

The Wizards offer Noel a good fit and the potential to start at center, but they have less money than the Lakers and L.A. has a need at his position. The Thunder neither have the money to make a high bid nor that great of a chance for playing time with Steven Adams in store.

Noel, however, would give the Wizards an element they don't currently have as a young athletic big man. He can block shots, run the floor and play above the rim.

After trading Marcin Gortat, the Wizards have a void at center. Noel could solve that problem, but it's up to him and what he wants in his next stop.

