Wizards score 92 bench points in win; most in NBA since 1977

Ish Smith was dealing, coming off the bench to score a career-high 32 and dominate Nuggets late.

He wasn’t alone in bench scoring: Troy Brown had 25 points (on 10-of-12 shooting), Isaac Bonga had 15, Antejs Pasecniks 13, and Garrison Matthews seven.

That added up to 92 points off the bench, a Washington win, and a historic night.

The Wizards needed that because Bradley Beal, C.J. Miles, Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans, and Thomas Bryant were all out injured. Washington beat Miami with Beal sidelined on Monday, that’s a couple of quality wins without the best player.