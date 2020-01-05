Wizards score 92 bench points in win; most in NBA since 1977
Ish Smith was dealing, coming off the bench to score a career-high 32 and dominate Nuggets late.
He wasn’t alone in bench scoring: Troy Brown had 25 points (on 10-of-12 shooting), Isaac Bonga had 15, Antejs Pasecniks 13, and Garrison Matthews seven.
That added up to 92 points off the bench, a Washington win, and a historic night.
Via @EliasSports: Our 92 bench points tonight are the second-most in a game since 1970-71, when the NBA began recording starters and bench players (Warriors, 1977)!#WizNuggets | #RepTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/rAjBCDUXwH
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 5, 2020
The Wizards needed that because Bradley Beal, C.J. Miles, Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans, and Thomas Bryant were all out injured. Washington beat Miami with Beal sidelined on Monday, that’s a couple of quality wins without the best player.