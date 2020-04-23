Wizards, Redskins Twitter accounts joke with each other ahead of NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is upon us, which means fans everywhere are wondering who their favorite team is going to draft. That's especially true of Redskins fans, since their team has the no. 2 overall pick Thursday night and is set to add an instant-impact player.

In anticipation of the big addition, another local franchise, the Washington Wizards, decided to reach out and check if they could wrangle the Redskins' plans out of them.

@Redskins so who y'all drafting — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 22, 2020

Of course, the Redskins weren't sharing, but the Wizards knew that. [Maybe they know from experience]

oh wait we forgot the social media managers don't actually draft for the team — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 22, 2020

Social media managers and other team employees who generally run official Twitter accounts have no knowledge of the teambuilding plans, and yet fans often insist on asking them for updates on drafts and trades.

trust our sources fam. — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 22, 2020

It's fun to see local teams enjoying a playful exchange ahead of one of the most important days of the year for one of them.

