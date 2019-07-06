Wizards receive forward Davis Bertans in three-team trade with Spurs and Nets originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The Washington Wizards have been looking to improve team shooting from behind the arc, and they did just that by acquiring one of the league's elite three-point shooting forwards in Davis Bertans, NBC Sports Washington has confirmed.

The trade was a three-team deal in which the Brooklyn Nets received rights to Wizards forward Aaron White, while sending DeMarre Carroll to the San Antonio Spurs, who in turn sent Bertans to Washington.

Bertans, 26, shot an incredible 43 percent from three-point range last season; that would've led the Wizards' team. He averaged 8 points on 45 percent shooting from the field and snagged 3.5 rebounds per game.

Washington was able to absorb Bertans' $7 million expiring deal via the Traded Player Exception they received when they sent forward Markieff Morris to the New Orleans Pelicans for forward Wesley Johnson; Morris was immediately waived by the Pels, then agreed to join the Oklahoma City Thunder for the remainder of the season.

Standing at 6-10, Bertans could be the starting power forward next season, while simultaneously alleviating pressure from the Wizards' top pick, Rui Hachimura.

