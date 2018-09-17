Wizards' John Wall hilariously reacts to NFL kicking struggles: 'Put me in coach'

The NFL's kickers had a rough weekend with both the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings missing last-second field goals, which could have saved their teams.

If you weren't rooting for either of these teams to win, this weekend's struggles were quite comical, and John Wall got a kick out of it. Literally.

The Washington Wizards point guard had a good laugh at the expense of the Browns' and Vikings' kickers -- -- and in his Instagram story Sunday, he posted a video of himself showing off his kicking skills with the caption, "Put me in coach".

"You see the [expletive] that's going on today? I could get a job!" Wall says while kicking and laughing. "Far right, it's no good!"

Looking for their first win since 2016, the Browns had the ball and trailed the New Orleans Saints, 21-18, with eight seconds left in the fourth quarter. Kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a 52-yard field goal that went wide right, and the Saints won. It was Gonzalez's second missed field goal of the day – along with two extra points – which cost his team a total of eight points. The Browns waived him Monday.

Also Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings road game against the Green Bay Packers, Vikings kicker Daniel Carlson missed all three of his field goal attempts, including two in overtime, both of which were wide right.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby also missed an overtime field goal – though this one was wide left – and the game ended in a 29-29 tie.

Maybe John Wall should give football a shot.

