Wizards’ Isaiah Thomas rips analyst over ‘most millennial thing ever’ Andrew Luck tweet

NBC Sports Washington Staff
NBC Sports Washington

After Andrew Luck turned the sports world upside down Saturday night when the news broke that he was suddenly retiring from the NFL, Washington Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas went in on an analyst who called the decision "the most millennial thing ever."

Thomas knows what it's like to go through a long rehab process, suffering a hip injury toward the end of the 2016-17 season that forced him to undergo surgery and limited him to just 44 games over the past two years.

At just 29 years old, Luck is hanging up the cleats after a string of medical issues that have plagued him since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2012 NFL Draft.

The Colts will now be rolling with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback.

