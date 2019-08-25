Wizards’ Isaiah Thomas rips analyst over ‘most millennial thing ever’ Andrew Luck tweet

After Andrew Luck turned the sports world upside down Saturday night when the news broke that he was suddenly retiring from the NFL, Washington Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas went in on an analyst who called the decision "the most millennial thing ever."

Isaiah Thomas tweet

Thomas knows what it's like to go through a long rehab process, suffering a hip injury toward the end of the 2016-17 season that forced him to undergo surgery and limited him to just 44 games over the past two years.

At just 29 years old, Luck is hanging up the cleats after a string of medical issues that have plagued him since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Physical toll on Andrew Luck through 6 NFL seasons:

» Torn cartilage in 2 ribs

» partially torn abdomen

» a lacerated kidney that left him peeing blood

» at least 1 concussion

» a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder

» and this mysterious calf/ankle issue that led to this











— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 25, 2019

The Colts will now be rolling with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback.

