Wizards interim president Tommy Sheppard reportedly talked to DeMarcus Cousins in Las Vegas originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The Wizards have already made their fair share of moves during the free agency period, but could they be in line for more?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It appears that interim president of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard had a minor conversation with free agent center DeMarcus Cousins in Las Vegas, according to The Washington Posts' Candace Buckner.

I'm hearing that #Wizards interim president of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard spoke briefly with free agent DeMarcus Cousins recently in Las Vegas. The conversation was described as just small talk but still - a very interesting development. — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) July 4, 2019

Now although it may be fun to run with this rumor and restart the "Boogie to D.C." hype, some shared words between the two does not by any means dictate that the Wizards are in on DeMarcus Cousins. In fact, signing the 6-11 big man is still a far-fetched idea for the Wizards due to their current roster construction and cap situation.

Story continues

However, the report is worth examining due to a current situation surrounding Washington. On Tuesday, the Wizards reportedly applied for the Disabled Player Exception for John Wall. Receiving the DPE would potentially allow the team the sign a replacement player for Wall next season. This also means that there's a strong chance the point guard will not be back on the court for a good while, which doesn't come as a major surprise based on Washington's determination to be extra cautious with his rehab.

The DPE would end up granting the Wizards the mid-level exception of $9.258 million. This is where DeMarcus Cousins potentially comes into play.

Last year, Cousins took a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Golden State Warriors to give himself a year of rehab and some playing time before he hit the open market once again. The thought was that in 2019, he would once again command a larger contract from teams around the league. Yet, that has proven to not be the case so far.

So, if the market for the center doesn't rapidly change soon, he may be inclined to take another one-year deal to improve his stock for next year's run at free agency. If that deal is anything like what he took to join the Warriors, the Wizards could use the money from the DPE in order to bring Cousins to Washington.

The move would also mean that John Wall would be around his former college teammate and close friend.

It's a complicated scenario, and one small conversation between the two sides doesn't mean Boogie is coming to D.C. But, there is a chance.

MORE WIZARDS NEWS: