Wizards guard Bradley Beal purchases $6.8M Los Angeles home

Bradley Beal purchases a $6.8M Los Angeles home originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Wizards star Bradley Beal just made some major noise in the housing and NBA markets with his recent purchase of one of the largest homes in L.A.’s Venice neighborhood, Monday.

According to Dirt, Beal purchased a 7,200 square foot mansion with 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms. This Architecture West home cost him around $6.8 million, "the seaside enclave’s priciest residential deal of 2020, and the biggest transaction since last November."

The house is absolutely stunning, coming equipped with a pool/spa combo with waterfall, powder room, maid’s quarters downstairs, theater, wet bar, lounge area, and a gaming area.

Now that we're past the details, let's address the elephant in the room. Venice. Los Angeles.

L.A. is the home of two of the most famous, and competitive, franchises in the NBA right now: Lakers and Clippers.

The Lakers are doing pretty well you could say, preparing for their first Finals appearance since 2010 behind "Year 17" LeBron James and superstar Anthony Davis. The Clippers, on the other hand, are in need of a new head coach after firing Doc Rivers following a second round exit to the Denver Nuggets in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

The rumors, jersey swapped fan-art, and mock-trades will certainly ramp up a notch on social media after Beal's recent purchase. Beal revealing that him and close friend, Clippers forward Paul George, were together the day of the blockbuster trade in 2019 which sent PG from Oklahoma City to L.A., is certain to add a little fuel to the fire as well.

It's common for NBA stars to have multiple homes in different markets, especially players of Beal's caliber, so no need to overreact just yet. However, Beal is coming of a historic individual season with no NBA issued awards or honers to show for it for a team we have no clue will be competitive in 2021 even with John Wall returning.

Beal has three years and $64M remaining on his contract with the Wizards, just in case anyone was wondering.