Report: Wizards trade Dwight Howard to Grizzlies for C.J. Miles

Jack Baer
Yahoo Sports Contributor
Yahoo Sports
<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nba/players/3818/" data-ylk="slk:Dwight Howard">Dwight Howard</a> won't be a member of the Grizzlies for long. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Dwight Howard won't be a member of the Grizzlies for long. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Dwight Howard is on the move yet again.

The Washington Wizards have agreed to a trade that will send the veteran center to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for C.J. Miles, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Grizzlies are reportedly expected to trade or waive Howard.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Wherever Howard ends up, he will likely be playing for his fifth team in five years.

Howard ended up playing only nine games with the Wizards after signing with the team on a two-year, $10.9 million deal as he was bought out by the Charlotte Hornets last offseason.

A butt injury forced Howard to miss all of preseason and the first seven games of the regular season. The big man’s season ended when he underwent spinal surgery at the end of November. He averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game in his short time with the Wizards.

The swap for Howard should save the Grizzlies about $3 million. The Wizards will likely keep Miles, who fills a team need on the perimeter.

In addition to trading away Miles and dumping Howard, the Grizzlies are reportedly expected to waive Avery Bradley.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next

Back