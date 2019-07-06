Report: Wizards trade Dwight Howard to Grizzlies for C.J. Miles

Dwight Howard won't be a member of the Grizzlies for long. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Dwight Howard is on the move yet again.

The Washington Wizards have agreed to a trade that will send the veteran center to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for C.J. Miles, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Grizzlies are reportedly expected to trade or waive Howard.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Grizzlies are trading CJ Miles to Washington for Dwight Howard, league source tells ESPN. Deal saves Memphis $3.1M. Grizzles will waive or trade Howard, per source. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Wherever Howard ends up, he will likely be playing for his fifth team in five years.

Howard ended up playing only nine games with the Wizards after signing with the team on a two-year, $10.9 million deal as he was bought out by the Charlotte Hornets last offseason.

A butt injury forced Howard to miss all of preseason and the first seven games of the regular season. The big man’s season ended when he underwent spinal surgery at the end of November. He averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game in his short time with the Wizards.

The swap for Howard should save the Grizzlies about $3 million. The Wizards will likely keep Miles, who fills a team need on the perimeter.

In addition to trading away Miles and dumping Howard, the Grizzlies are reportedly expected to waive Avery Bradley.

Story continues

Grizz aren’t finished. Per source, they have waived veteran SG Avery Bradley. His 2019-20 salary ($12.9M) would have been guaranteed last Thursday. Memphis will have to pay Bradley his $2M guaranteed for next year. Grizz continue to get further below the cap line for more moves. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) July 6, 2019

More from Yahoo Sports: