Wizards given second-best odds to trade for 76ers' Ben Simmons

Following another disappointing exit from the postseason, the Sixers have some decisions to make regarding their roster construction.

This time around, Ben Simmons could be on the move as his fit alongside Joel Embiid continues to prevent both players from realizing their potential. The question then becomes which teams are in the best position to acquire the three-time All-Star?

Right now, PointsBet likes the Wizards as one of the most likely destinations.

Next NBA team Ben Simmons will play for if traded | PointsBet Futures

Portland: +250

Washington: +300

San Antonio: +450

Utah: +550

Oklahoma City: +550

Golden State: +600

The Wizards have the second-best odds to trade for Simmons behind only the Trail Blazers, who are also poised to make major roster changes after their fourth first-round exit in five years.

Simmons has four years and roughly $140 million left on his contract. Next season he's set to make $33 million, so a team without cap space like the Wizards would have to match salary to complete a trade.

This leaves the Wizards with a few options. They could trade Bradley Beal for Simmons straight up, which would be very unlikely given the Wizards' commitment to building a winner around Beal.

They could send Russell Westbrook to Philly for Simmons and an additional small contract. Unless the Sixers want to pair Westbrook with Embiid, it's hard to imagine the Wizards getting Simmons for Westbrook without adding picks and/or young players to the deal.

Then there's the Davis Bertans/Thomas Bryant/Rui Hachimura package that would be the Wizards' only real way of matching salary without including its two top players. It's hard to gauge Simmons' value at this point, but if Portland offered CJ McCollum for Simmons, this package wouldn't stack up.

The Sixers have yet to show interest in dealing Simmons away, as he's still an elite defender and passer at just 24 years old and is under contract until 2025. His coach, however, is unsure of his fit on a championship team.

"I don't know the answer to that right now," Doc Rivers said when asked if Simmons could be the point guard on a championship team.

